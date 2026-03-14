Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 107 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the February 12th total of 191 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Orica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY remained flat at $14.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 638. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

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Orica Company Profile

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Orica Limited is a leading global provider of commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying and construction industries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive range of bulk and packaged explosives, initiating systems, detonators and digital blasting solutions. Its offerings include ground support products, ventilation systems in underground mining and specialty chemicals that support safe and efficient rock fragmentation and material handling.

In addition to explosives, Orica supplies sodium cyanide for gold extraction, bulk emulsions and specialty ammonium nitrate products.

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