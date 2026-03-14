Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Update

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,552 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 12th total of 11,013 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

RCKTF stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$0.93.

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About Rock Tech Lithium

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Rock Tech Lithium Inc is a Canada-based resource company focused on the exploration, development and processing of lithium resources for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The company’s flagship asset is the North American Lithium Mine in La Corne, Quebec, which it acquired in 2020. Rock Tech Lithium is working to optimize spodumene concentrate production at this site as the feedstock for downstream processing.

In addition to its Quebec operations, Rock Tech Lithium is developing an integrated lithium hydroxide refinery in Guben, Germany.

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