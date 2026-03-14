National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 15.71%.

National Beverage Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 451,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,545. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.75. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in National Beverage by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIZZ

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is a U.S.-based beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and production of nonalcoholic refreshment products. The company’s portfolio includes a range of sparkling waters, soft drinks and energy beverages designed for a variety of consumer tastes and dietary preferences. Through in-house bottling operations and strategic partnerships with co-packers, National Beverage manages production from flavor formulation to final packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1985, National Beverage has broadened its product lineup over the decades through both organic brand introductions and selective acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.