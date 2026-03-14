Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Drops By 28.4%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,923 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 12th total of 11,062 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,271 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,271 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Oxbridge Re stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,440. The company has a market cap of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oxbridge Re by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) is a reinsurance holding company that provides capital solutions and risk-sharing arrangements to insurance carriers. Its core business centers on offering treaty reinsurance and structured transactions designed to help insurers manage underwriting exposures and optimize their capital efficiency. By leveraging tailored financing structures, Oxbridge Re enables clients to transfer segments of their in-force life and health insurance portfolios, freeing up capital for growth or other strategic initiatives.

The company’s products and services include quota share reinsurance, coinsurance, and loss portfolio transfers, each crafted to address specific balance sheet and earnings targets of cedents.

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