Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 71,713 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 12th total of 114,727 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth $1,372,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 79,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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