FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Update

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 544,966 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the February 12th total of 786,601 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,022 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,022 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
FirstCash Stock Performance
FCFS stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.07. The company had a trading volume of 210,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,573. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.46. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $113.32 and a fifty-two week high of $199.60.
FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.02%.The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.
FirstCash Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash
In other FirstCash news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 150,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,533,920.38. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $740,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,554,358.72. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $5,438,945 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of FirstCash
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 127.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 490.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FCFS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FirstCash
FirstCash Company Profile
FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.
In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FirstCash
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.