Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,382 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the February 12th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,998 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,998 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

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Royce Global Value Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of RGT stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,730. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc is a closed-end management investment company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RGT. Incorporated in Maryland and based in New York, the Trust seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It achieves its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of domestic and foreign companies, with a focus on undervalued, out-of-favor businesses that management believes offer attractive long-term growth potential.

The Trust’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up stock selection, targeting primarily small- and mid-capitalization companies across developed and emerging markets.

Further Reading

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