Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAL) Drops By 36.2%

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 28,792 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 12th total of 45,141 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 170,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF Price Performance

TCAL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $23.00. 91,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $230 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.92. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98.

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Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,018,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 560,852 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,223,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 685.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 302,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 263,649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 1,112.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 165,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,009,000.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (TCAL) is an exchange-traded fund managed by T. Rowe Price. The fund aims to provide regular distributions while seeking capital preservation and potential for capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing primarily in U.S. equities and employing a covered call options strategy. This approach involves writing call options on individual stocks to generate income through premiums, which can enhance current income and help offset potential downside risks.

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