Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Short Interest Update

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 260,481 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the February 12th total of 560,877 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,028,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,028,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,221. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.

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Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.1043 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,023.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

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The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

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