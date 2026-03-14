Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Short Interest Update

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 260,481 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the February 12th total of 560,877 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,028,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,028,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.8%
NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,221. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.1043 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
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