SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 773,189 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 12th total of 1,091,369 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,299,175 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,299,175 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,432,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,011. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

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Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 583.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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