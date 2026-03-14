MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 138,093 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 12th total of 198,265 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MoneyHero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MoneyHero in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get MoneyHero alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MNY

MoneyHero Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ MNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 29,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. MoneyHero has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyHero by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MoneyHero in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in MoneyHero during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyHero

(Get Free Report)

MoneyHero Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) operates an online comparison marketplace that helps consumers research, compare and select a broad array of financial and lifestyle products. Through its digital platform, MoneyHero presents side-by-side comparisons for credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, various insurance policies, broadband and mobile plans, as well as utility services. The site features interactive tools such as personalized calculators, user reviews and curated offer alerts, designed to simplify complex product information and enhance consumer decision making.

Founded in Hong Kong in 2014, MoneyHero has expanded its presence to serve customers in Singapore and Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyHero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyHero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.