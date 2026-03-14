Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD) Decreases By 56.1%

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,954 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the February 12th total of 34,096 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubicon Advisors GP acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,092,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,033,000.

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Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NBSD remained flat at $50.89 during midday trading on Friday. 109,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,298. Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22.

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing broadly in the US fixed-income market. The fund seeks the highest available current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. NBSD was launched on Jun 21, 2010 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

Further Reading

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