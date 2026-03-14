Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) Short Interest Up 92.5% in February

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,981 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the February 12th total of 1,029 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,763 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,763 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PAMC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.37. 443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.03.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000.

About Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PAMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund invests in US mid-cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PAMC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

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