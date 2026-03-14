SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Short Interest Down 56.2% in February

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,241 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the February 12th total of 7,405 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,982 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,982 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,462. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 1-year low of $53.86 and a 1-year high of $97.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITE. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 144.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the third quarter valued at about $109,000.

About SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

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