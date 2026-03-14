Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 443,115 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the February 12th total of 637,842 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 157,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new position in Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IINN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 176,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

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