Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF (NYSEARCA:NRSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF (NYSEARCA:NRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 253 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the February 12th total of 135 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF Price Performance

NRSH stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 291. Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

Get Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF alerts:

Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF Company Profile

The Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF (NRSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index of North American companies that practice transferring business operations to nearby countries. The fund uses a multi-factor model in selecting industrial real estate and logistics companies. NRSH was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Aztlan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.