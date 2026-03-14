SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,125 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 12th total of 1,578 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $24.85.

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SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0614 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

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