SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMGGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,125 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 12th total of 1,578 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $24.85.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0614 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

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