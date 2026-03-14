ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Short Interest Up 84.7% in February

ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 133 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the February 12th total of 72 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra High Yield by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

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ProShares Ultra High Yield Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:UJB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. 137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,105. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.71. ProShares Ultra High Yield has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $80.09.

ProShares Ultra High Yield Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra High Yield (UJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides 2x exposure to a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with remaining maturities between 3 and 15 years. UJB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

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