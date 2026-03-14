Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Short Interest Up 82.7% in February

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 161,356 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the February 12th total of 88,307 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,097 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 325,097 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $681,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,413,000.

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Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NIKL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,329. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a yield of 286.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

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