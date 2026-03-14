Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Short Interest Update

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,799 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the February 12th total of 25,774 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Nayax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nayax from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nayax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Nayax by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,170,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 4,022.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 535,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 89,886 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,623,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nayax by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,534. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Nayax has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $60.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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