Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD) Short Interest Down 39.5% in February

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,457,797 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the February 12th total of 2,411,185 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,003,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 25.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 25.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,003,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares by 1,514.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,792,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 114,810 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
Shares of PLTD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 67,674,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,062,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $21.50.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
About Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
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