Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD) Short Interest Down 39.5% in February

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,457,797 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the February 12th total of 2,411,185 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,003,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 25.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 25.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,003,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares by 1,514.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,792,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 114,810 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Get Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of PLTD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 67,674,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,062,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.