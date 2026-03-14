Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $18.80 Million Stock Position in Rezolute, Inc. $RZLT

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Rezolute makes up approximately 1.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rezolute were worth $18,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rezolute by 5.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rezolute by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in Rezolute by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RZLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rezolute from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Rezolute in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Rezolute to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Rezolute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Insider Activity at Rezolute

In related news, CFO Daron Evans bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 415,900 shares in the company, valued at $736,143. This represents a 10.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nevan C. Elam purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 641,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,379.21. This represents a 5.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 89,100 shares of company stock valued at $150,232. 14.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rezolute Trading Down 13.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.51. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rezolute Profile

(Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

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