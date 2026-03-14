Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,953 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $191.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Key Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of SHOP opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.61. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.83. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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