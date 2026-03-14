PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 35.30%.The company had revenue of $124.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance to 1.230-1.280 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from PagerDuty’s conference call:

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PagerDuty reported its first full‑year GAAP profitability (Q4 GAAP net income $11M) and expanded non‑GAAP operating margin to 24% in Q4, while stating a clear path toward a long‑term 30% non‑GAAP operating margin (full‑year GAAP net income included a one‑time $169M tax benefit).

Revenue and ARR stabilized with Q4 revenue of $125M (+3% YoY) and ending ARR of approximately $499 million , while new and expansion bookings accelerated (Q4 bookings +6% YoY, +37% sequential) and growth concentrated in larger enterprise accounts.

, while new and expansion bookings accelerated (Q4 bookings +6% YoY, +37% sequential) and growth concentrated in larger enterprise accounts. Management is driving a shift to flex consumption pricing and AI agent products, pointing to multiple large multi‑year deals (e.g., $4.5M and $2.7M wins) and new partnerships (Anthropic, Cursor, LangChain) as levers for higher consumption and expansion.

and AI agent products, pointing to multiple large multi‑year deals (e.g., $4.5M and $2.7M wins) and new partnerships (Anthropic, Cursor, LangChain) as levers for higher consumption and expansion. Retention and seat compression remain headwinds — dollar‑based net retention fell to 98% due to lower gross retention and modest churn in the $100K ARR cohort, and management set a conservative FY27 revenue guide with the midpoint essentially flat YoY.

Strong balance sheet and capital returns — $470M in cash and investments, ~10M shares repurchased in FY26 under a $200M plan (≈$63M remaining), and management expects to sustain GAAP profitability while funding AI/product investments.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

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Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $3,560,004.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,389,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,902,027.75. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in PagerDuty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PagerDuty by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PagerDuty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,092,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting PagerDuty

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PagerDuty Company Profile

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PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

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