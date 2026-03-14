Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $20.12 Million in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,119,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 732,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,465,000 after purchasing an additional 857,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $116,882,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $372,542.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,676,481.52. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $70,601.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,554.85. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 713,732 shares of company stock valued at $144,510,676 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.18. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near‑term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near‑term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More.

Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer‑term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More.

AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer‑term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More.

Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More.

Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling — Recent Form 4 disclosures show sales by senior management and a director (including Frank Slootman and EVP Christian Kleinerman); media linked these trades to near‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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