United Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 421,966 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 421,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,284,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of United Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,053,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,270,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,561,096,000 after buying an additional 1,790,766 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,535,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,106,000 after buying an additional 452,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,755,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,892,000 after buying an additional 659,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

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