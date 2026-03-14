Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Acquires 4,995 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 267.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

Tesla Stock Down 1.0%

TSLA stock opened at $391.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.98 and its 200 day moving average is $424.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

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Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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