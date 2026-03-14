Tepp RIA LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Citigroup Inc. $C

Tepp RIA LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Citigroup makes up 1.5% of Tepp RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of C stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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