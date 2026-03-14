M&T Bank Corp Sells 52,790 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,790 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $117,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $122.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $133.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

See Also

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