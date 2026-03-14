iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,529,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,967 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,184,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $603,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

IWF opened at $438.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.00. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

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