Abacus Global Management (NYSE:ABX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Abacus Global Management (NYSE:ABX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter. Abacus Global Management had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 15.53%.

Abacus Global Management Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ABX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of -0.14. Abacus Global Management has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Abacus Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abacus Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abacus Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Abacus Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Abacus Global Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abacus Global Management this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Global Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Abacus Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Abacus Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Abacus Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Abacus Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abacus Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Abacus Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

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