Abacus Global Management (NYSE:ABX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Abacus Global Management (NYSE:ABX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter. Abacus Global Management had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 15.53%.
Abacus Global Management Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of ABX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of -0.14. Abacus Global Management has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Abacus Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abacus Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abacus Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Abacus Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Abacus Global Management News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Abacus Global Management this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates and company posted record revenue growth; management initiated a full‑year 2026 adjusted net income outlook (NOL $96–$104M) and highlighted long‑term growth targets — supports earnings momentum and growth story. Abacus Global Management Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic minority investment: Abacus agreed to acquire an ~ $53M stake in Manning & Napier (≈$18B AUM), aimed at accelerating distribution and product development — a potential revenue/fee growth driver and diversification of channels. Abacus Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement To Acquire a Strategic Minority Investment in Manning & Napier
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and highlights reiterated record revenue and 11 consecutive quarters of earnings growth; provides color on execution but did not materially change near‑term guidance beyond the initial 2026 outlook. Abacus Global Management Inc (ABX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler downgraded ABX from “overweight” to “neutral,” citing the company’s ambitious long‑term targets as a reason for reduced conviction; while the new $11 price target still implies upside, the downgrade signals less near‑term enthusiasm from a key sell‑side voice and likely weighed on the stock. Abacus downgraded at Piper Sandler after Q4 results on ‘ambitious’ long-term targets
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and liquidity profiles are potential concerns for some investors: ABX trades at a high reported P/E and has modest current/quick ratios and net leverage metrics—this amplifies sensitivity to execution versus aggressive targets. Abacus Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Global Management
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Abacus Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Abacus Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Abacus Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Abacus Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abacus Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.
About Abacus Global Management
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Global Management
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Iran isn’t the real war
- This coin has everything going for it
- Only 500 people today…
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.