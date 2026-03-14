Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.99 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.27 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,253.66. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

View Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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