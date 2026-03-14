Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 4,800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

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Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.15 million, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on enhanced oil recovery (EOR) through the use of carbon dioxide. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company specializes in acquiring and developing mature hydrocarbon reservoirs that benefit from CO₂ injection to increase production efficiency. Evolution Petroleum’s business model combines property acquisition, reservoir engineering, and CO₂ management to optimize recovery of oil and associated gas.

The company’s primary asset is the Jackson Dome CO₂ field in southwestern Mississippi, where natural carbon dioxide is produced, separated and reinjected into adjacent oil-bearing formations.

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