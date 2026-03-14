Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP Stock Position Raised by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $96.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $172.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.96. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 15.95%.The company had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company’s flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

Further Reading

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