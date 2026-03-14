Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 90,500 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 3.5% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $48,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 986.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 4,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,314,210. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $7,613,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 286,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,189.05. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,568 shares of company stock worth $64,120,119. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Airbnb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.68. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium‑term revenue growth. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage and Positive Notes

Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium‑term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Benzinga – Middle East Tensions

Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read.

Short‑interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Blockonomi – $2.5B Bond Issuance

Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/co‑founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: SEC Filing – Gebbia Sale

Insider selling: Director/co‑founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Technical/market reaction: coverage notes the stock fell below its 50‑day moving average after the bond announcement — a technical signal that can trigger short‑term selling from momentum and quant strategies. Barchart – 50‑Day Moving Average

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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