Olde Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,493 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 364.0% in the third quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $338.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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