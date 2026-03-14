Thematics Asset Management Lowers Stake in Wabtec $WAB

Thematics Asset Management reduced its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,187 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Wabtec worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 9.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wabtec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Wabtec by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabtec in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Wabtec by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 273,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wabtec Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $236.60 on Friday. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $151.81 and a 12-month high of $266.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Wabtec announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Wabtec in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wabtec from $224.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wabtec

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.62, for a total value of $302,013.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,904.54. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 11,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $2,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,227.10. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,541,509. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabtec

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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