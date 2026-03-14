Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Volterra Technologies LP

Volterra Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,088 shares during the period. Volterra Technologies LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 246,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 583,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 85,861 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 15,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 157,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,521.90. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,306. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Positive Sentiment: Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS, with hyperscale/cloud AI orders up ~61% to $2.1B and management raising annual AI order expectations — a clear near-term revenue catalyst and reason for investor optimism. Article Title

Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS, with hyperscale/cloud AI orders up ~61% to $2.1B and management raising annual AI order expectations — a clear near-term revenue catalyst and reason for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Evercore, Citi, Argus, etc.), which supports buying interest and helps lift the stock. Article Title

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Evercore, Citi, Argus, etc.), which supports buying interest and helps lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi‑Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 thanks to aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Article Title

Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi‑Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 thanks to aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend raise: Cisco bumped its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), a modest positive for income buyers but not a major growth signal. Article Title

Dividend raise: Cisco bumped its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), a modest positive for income buyers but not a major growth signal. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation & pullback debate: Several pieces weigh whether the recent pullback makes CSCO reasonably priced — useful context for entries but mixed impact on immediate direction. Article Title

Valuation & pullback debate: Several pieces weigh whether the recent pullback makes CSCO reasonably priced — useful context for entries but mixed impact on immediate direction. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: Management’s conference presentations (e.g., Morgan Stanley) reiterate networking and AI strengths — improves visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Article Title

Investor outreach: Management’s conference presentations (e.g., Morgan Stanley) reiterate networking and AI strengths — improves visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure: Management warned of higher memory costs and a hardware-heavy mix that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to near-term EPS expansion. Article Title

Margin pressure: Management warned of higher memory costs and a hardware-heavy mix that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to near-term EPS expansion. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Recent SEC filings show EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 1,744 shares and SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares last week; amounts are small vs. their holdings but can create short-term sentiment headwinds. Form 4 – Subaiya Form 4 – Wong

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Shares of CSCO opened at $78.33 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. President Capital reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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