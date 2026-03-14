Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Invmun Incom Stock Up 0.2%

OIA opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Invmun Incom has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $6.40.

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Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds rated BB or better by Standard & Poor's or Ba or better by Moody's.

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