Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Invmun Incom Stock Up 0.2%
OIA opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Invmun Incom has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $6.40.
Invmun Incom Company Profile
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