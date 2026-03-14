150,000 Shares in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH Acquired by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,919,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $503,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.8% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 236,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 119,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marino Garcia sold 122,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $10,016,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 33,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $2,756,468.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,430 shares of company stock worth $16,332,702. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $77.86 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 7,973.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNTH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on Dianthus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dianthus Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company news: management announced an early Phase‑3 “go” decision and an upsized capital raise that sparked the recent rally; market reaction was enthusiastic because the program advancement de‑risked the story while the raise funds development and operations. Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) Is Up 30.8% After Upsized Raise And Early Phase 3 “Go” Decision

Company news: management announced an early Phase‑3 “go” decision and an upsized capital raise that sparked the recent rally; market reaction was enthusiastic because the program advancement de‑risked the story while the raise funds development and operations. Positive Sentiment: Financing closed: Dianthus completed an upsized underwritten offering that generated roughly $719M of gross proceeds (including full exercise of the underwriters’ option), strengthening the company’s cash runway for clinical work. This is a clear near‑term liquidity positive for investors. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of its Upsized $719 Million Underwritten Public Offering…

Financing closed: Dianthus completed an upsized underwritten offering that generated roughly $719M of gross proceeds (including full exercise of the underwriters’ option), strengthening the company’s cash runway for clinical work. This is a clear near‑term liquidity positive for investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: multiple firms (Raymond James, Wedbush, Robert W. Baird) issued bullish notes or raised their stance, which helped lift sentiment and trading activity. Upgrades add distribution and can attract momentum buyers. Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Analyst upgrades: multiple firms (Raymond James, Wedbush, Robert W. Baird) issued bullish notes or raised their stance, which helped lift sentiment and trading activity. Upgrades add distribution and can attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Trading flow: the stock saw a large volume increase after analyst coverage/bullish headlines, indicating active repositioning by investors around the financing and clinical update. Higher volume can amplify price moves in either direction. Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Trading flow: the stock saw a large volume increase after analyst coverage/bullish headlines, indicating active repositioning by investors around the financing and clinical update. Higher volume can amplify price moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest note: the most recent short‑interest data reported an anomalous zero‑share figure and essentially a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric — likely a reporting quirk rather than a meaningful signal; treat with caution.

Short-interest note: the most recent short‑interest data reported an anomalous zero‑share figure and essentially a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric — likely a reporting quirk rather than a meaningful signal; treat with caution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/model risk: HC Wainwright lowered near‑term and FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts substantially even while keeping a Buy rating and a high target; the cuts highlight expected cash burn and timing risk, which can pressure near‑term sentiment and invite profit‑taking.

Analyst/model risk: HC Wainwright lowered near‑term and FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts substantially even while keeping a Buy rating and a high target; the cuts highlight expected cash burn and timing risk, which can pressure near‑term sentiment and invite profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Operational/financial backdrop: recent quarterly results included an EPS miss and very negative margins/returns, reminding investors that Dianthus remains a pre‑profit, high‑burn biotech—so upside is dependent on clinical progress and successful use of the new capital.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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