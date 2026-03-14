Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

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Hasbro Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of HAS stock opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 127.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In related news, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,285,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,144.66. This trade represents a 15.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 15,148 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $1,590,237.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,266.52. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,342 shares of company stock valued at $42,241,679. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,976,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,088,000 after acquiring an additional 453,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131,678 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,700,000 after purchasing an additional 122,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,579,000 after purchasing an additional 651,790 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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