83,100 Shares in The Campbell’s Company $CPB Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Campbell’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,960,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,585,000 after purchasing an additional 149,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell’s by 42.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,995,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,546,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,738,000 after buying an additional 928,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,576,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,279,000 after buying an additional 121,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,941,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,804,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Campbell’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.65.

Key Headlines Impacting Campbell’s

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell’s this week:

Insider Activity at Campbell’s

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,748.64. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $21.71 on Friday. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.03.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 80.83%.

Campbell’s Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

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