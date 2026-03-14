CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$147.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CGI from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$145.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CGI from C$165.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a C$140.00 price target on CGI and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$157.00 price target on CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

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CGI Stock Performance

CGI stock opened at C$98.31 on Friday. CGI has a 1-year low of C$95.84 and a 1-year high of C$152.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$111.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.96.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.51%. As a group, analysts expect that CGI will post 8.3679245 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

CGI Company Profile

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Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

Further Reading

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