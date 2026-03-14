4,205 Shares in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Acquired by Plum Street Advisors LLC

Plum Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,205 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,721,979 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,026,108,000 after acquiring an additional 464,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,082 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $881,680,000 after acquiring an additional 111,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,848 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 60.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,122,000 after purchasing an additional 854,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,350,084 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

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First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $196.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $285.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $316.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Solar from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $326.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.65.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 3,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $716,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,887.15. This represents a 31.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $671,256.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,880.62. This represents a 29.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 47,761 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,424 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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