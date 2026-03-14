Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $220.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

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Oracle Trading Down 2.6%

ORCL opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Company Profile

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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