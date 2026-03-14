Perbak Capital Partners LLP Purchases 213,932 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 494,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,932 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 1.8% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 73,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 41,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 367,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 106.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 300,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 155,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 92.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,120,000 after purchasing an additional 528,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 526,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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