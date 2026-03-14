Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 474,084 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the February 12th total of 320,369 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Torm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Torm in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

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Torm Price Performance

TRMD stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. Torm has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Torm had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 21.29%.The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Torm will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Torm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. Torm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torm

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Torm in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Torm during the second quarter worth $46,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Torm during the third quarter worth $120,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Torm in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Torm by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torm Company Profile

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Torm A/S (NASDAQ: TRMD) is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of refined petroleum products. The firm owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including both Handysize and MR vessels, which are designed to carry a broad range of clean petroleum cargoes such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel. Torm’s core business revolves around voyage and time-charter contracts with major oil companies, trading houses and other energy sector clients around the world.

The company’s fleet is deployed on global trade routes, with particular focus on major refining and consumption regions in Europe, North America and Asia.

Further Reading

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