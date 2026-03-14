Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115,045 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $329,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,099.3% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 174.7% during the second quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,785 shares of company stock valued at $155,508,157. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $322.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.