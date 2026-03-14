Insider Selling: Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Director Sells $521,640.00 in Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) Director Edward Djerejian sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $521,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 110,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,116.50. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

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Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.18 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGY. Zacks Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

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Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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