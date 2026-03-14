Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Takes $4.45 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. lululemon athletica makes up 0.2% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,394,000 after purchasing an additional 521,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after buying an additional 413,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 17.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,930,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,553,000 after buying an additional 290,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 32.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,394,000 after buying an additional 319,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
lululemon athletica Price Performance
lululemon athletica stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.53. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $156.64 and a 1 year high of $348.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Trending Headlines about lululemon athletica
Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Product and brand strength highlighted in lifestyle coverage supports demand resilience for lululemon’s core apparel and technical leggings, reinforcing the company’s premium positioning. I work out daily—Lululemon, Brooks, Vuori and more keep me cool and comfortable while in motion
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage that includes LULU among “cash-producing” stocks underscores the company’s ability to generate cash, a plus for flexibility on buybacks, investment or weathering slower comps. 3 Cash-Producing Stocks to Research Further
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly outlook and estimate roundups (Wall Street metrics for Q4/FY) provide detail investors will watch for signs of margin recovery, wholesale trends and Outerknown/men’s/growth initiatives; these are informational but could move the stock when compared to company guidance. Unveiling Lululemon (LULU) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Founder Chip Wilson publicly urged CEO candidates to beware an “unfit” board and called for board refreshment, escalating governance concerns during the CEO search; as a large shareholder, his comments raise investor uncertainty about leadership, strategy continuity and potential proxy tensions. Chip Wilson to lululemon CEO Candidates: Beware a Board Unfit to Support Visionary Leadership
- Negative Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group assigned a Market Perform rating, which signals tepid near-term expectations from a sell-side perspective and can weigh on sentiment until clearer evidence of top-line acceleration or margin improvement appears. lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.40.
View Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica
lululemon athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.
Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.
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