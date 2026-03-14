Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Takes $4.45 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. lululemon athletica makes up 0.2% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,394,000 after purchasing an additional 521,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after buying an additional 413,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 17.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,930,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,553,000 after buying an additional 290,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 32.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,394,000 after buying an additional 319,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.53. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $156.64 and a 1 year high of $348.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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